Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PKIUF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Get Parkland alerts:

OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.09. Parkland has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.