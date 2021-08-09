Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.20.

Shares of PKI stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting C$38.90. 356,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.72. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

