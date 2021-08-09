Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Parsons from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of PSN opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

