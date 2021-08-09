Paysafe (PSFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

