PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.17 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $455.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

