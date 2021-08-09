PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $303.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.72. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

