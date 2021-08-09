PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.58 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.89.

