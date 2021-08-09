PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 934 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

