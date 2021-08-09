PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PCSB Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCSB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

PCSB stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $295.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PCSB Financial by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the first quarter worth about $194,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

