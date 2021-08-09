Peel Hunt Reaffirms Top Pick Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Peel Hunt reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,313.50 ($17.16) on Thursday. Jet2 has a 12 month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,230.68.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total value of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

