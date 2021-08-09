Pendle (PENDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.43 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $336,759.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00145778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,259.58 or 0.99823009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00772270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

