PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 59,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.11. 60,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,811. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

