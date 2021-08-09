Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.17

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.17 and last traded at $101.51, with a volume of 16663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Get Perficient alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.