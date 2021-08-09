Performant Financial’s (PFMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PFMT stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 81,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,050. The firm has a market cap of $288.77 million, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of -0.80. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,260,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,581,649.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 35,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $174,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,493,091 shares of company stock worth $6,260,949. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

