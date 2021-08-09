Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,290. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $154.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

