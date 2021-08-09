Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 185,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 13.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NKE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.58. The stock had a trading volume of 172,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,418. The firm has a market cap of $272.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.89 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

