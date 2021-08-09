Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 298,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

