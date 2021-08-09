Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,898 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $250.63. 119,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,420. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $191.72 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.