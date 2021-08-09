Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.50%.
Shares of PESI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.86. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22 and a beta of 1.23. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
