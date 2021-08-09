Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Shares of PESI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.86. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22 and a beta of 1.23. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.