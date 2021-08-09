Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

