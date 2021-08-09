Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Trimmed by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $45.07 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

