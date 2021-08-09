Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1,435.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $45.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

