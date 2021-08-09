Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,811,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

