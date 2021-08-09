Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $29.59 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

