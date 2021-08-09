Phore Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,853.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $26,853.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00182175 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,634,680 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

