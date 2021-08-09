PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $230,003.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00053306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00831609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00106339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040181 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,306,938 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

