PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

