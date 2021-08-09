PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.77.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
