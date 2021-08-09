PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
NYSE PCQ opened at $19.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $19.27.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
