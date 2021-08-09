Piper Sandler Boosts Apria (NYSE:APR) Price Target to $35.00

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Apria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of APR stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 0.69. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Equities analysts predict that Apria will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,765,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

