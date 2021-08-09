Piper Sandler Boosts The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $460.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.29.

NYSE COO opened at $413.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $294.93 and a fifty-two week high of $425.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

