Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Globus Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57.

GMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

