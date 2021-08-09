Piper Sandler Comments on Itron, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Itron in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Itron has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,246.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,028 shares of company stock worth $582,072 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

