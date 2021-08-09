Piper Sandler Increases Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $215.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.07.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27. Avalara has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,786,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,509. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.