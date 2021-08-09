Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 26% Higher Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $714.86 million and $1.93 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00008352 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00282257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00127840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00143739 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,290,574 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

