Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 74 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.67. 92,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $308.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

