Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.68 million.Planet Fitness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.26. 2,093,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.79. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.31.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

