PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.55.

AGS stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.50.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.