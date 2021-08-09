PlayGame (PXG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,075.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $339,050.24 and approximately $7,075.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.63 or 0.00825756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00106487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039817 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

