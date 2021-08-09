Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Roth Capital

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.74.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.