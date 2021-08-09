PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 780 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,382,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,952.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,247. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $275.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.