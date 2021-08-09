PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEP. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.99. 222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. Equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

