PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,205 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $22,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 701,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

FFBC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. 9,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.