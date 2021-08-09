Points International (PTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.15 million.

PTS stock opened at C$19.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.93 million and a PE ratio of -27.39. Points International has a 52-week low of C$12.25 and a 52-week high of C$23.02.

In other Points International news, Director David Bruce Croxon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,535.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

