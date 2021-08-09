PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Reaches $0.21

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $871,456.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00135971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00146271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,950.12 or 1.00008987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.80 or 0.00767862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.