Polymath Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.78 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Polymath has a total market cap of $172.42 million and $10.78 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00356471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

