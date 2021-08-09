Populous Price Reaches $2.52 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00005495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $134.04 million and $3.71 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00831159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

