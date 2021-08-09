Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 354,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 341,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR opened at $50.35 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

