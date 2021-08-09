Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

POR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.11. 599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

