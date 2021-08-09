Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $324,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VNDA stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $890.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.