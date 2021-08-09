Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRLD shares. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $285,571.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 126,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLD stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. 1,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -6.60. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

